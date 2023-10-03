Second earthquake in a week shakes Naples and Campi Flegrei

Advertisement

The quake, which occurred shortly after 10pm, did not result in any injuries or damage, the civil protection agency said on X, formerly Twitter.

The epicentre was located at a depth of around three kilometres (nearly two miles) between Naples and Pozzuoli, according to the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV).

The earthquake was felt "distinctly" across of the city, reported news agency Ansa, from the hilly area of ​​Vomero to the seafront.

Emergency services were inundated with hundreds of calls from panicked residents, Ansa reported.

The earthquake, initially reported to have been between 3.2 and 3.7 on the Richter scale before the measurement was revised, felt like "a lorry hitting the building", wrote one Naples resident on X.

The area around the Campi Flegrei (Phlegraean Fields) volcano, which last erupted in 1538 and would put half a million inhabitants in danger in the event of an eruption, has been the scene of increased seismic activity in

recent days with a series of tremors.

On Wednesday, a 4.2-magnitude quake was recorded, the strongest the area has seen in 40 years.

INGV director Mario Di Vito warned that "it is possible that there will be tremors of greater intensity" in the near future.