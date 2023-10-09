How are strikes affecting travel in Italy on Monday?

Advertisement

Scattered strikes around Italy on Monday were expected to cause delays for passengers on public transport services in Rome, Milan and other cities as well as passengers travelling through some Italian airports.

The timing and amount of disruption was set to vary by city and sector and would depend on how many staff decide to take part on the day.

Flights

Low-cost airline EasyJet's Italian staff are planning a 24-hour walkout on Monday. The airline had not announce any cancellations but passengers travelling with EasyJet were advised to check the status of their flight with the airline before setting off.

Airport security staff at Venice’s Marco Polo airport and Treviso’s Antonio Canova airport were set to strike for four hours, from 10am to to 2pm, on Monday.

Some ground staff at Florence airport will take part in a four-hour strike between 10.30am and 2-30pm.

Flights scheduled to depart between 7-10am and between 6-9pm are protected from strikes and should go ahead as usual on Monday.

Public transport

In Rome and the surrounding Lazio region, the strike was expected to affect services operated by the companies Atac and Roma Tpl with cancellations and delays possible between 8.30am and 5pm and from 20.00 until the end of service, according to the capital's transport website.

Services run by Milan’s public transport operator ATM were also expected to be disrupted to some extent between 8.45am and 3pm, and after 6pm.

However the severity of any disruption will depend on how many transport staff decide to take part in the strike on Monday.

A minimum number of transport services are guaranteed to run at peak commute hours, meaning strikes are not supposed to affect local trains, buses and other services during parts of the early morning and late afternoon (known as ‘protected time windows’ or fasce protette).

Exact times vary by local operator, but usually coincide with rush hour.

Ferries

Ferry services operated by the Caronte & Tourist company are set to be disrupted as staff plan a strike between 9am-5pm.

