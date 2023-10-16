KEY POINTS: How will Italy's 2024 budget affect your finances?

Advertisement

Italy's cabinet on Monday morning approved its draft budget law for 2024, confirming key measures as expected will include income tax reforms, increased benefits for larger families, and funding for healthcare services intended to reduce patient wait times.

"It's a budget that I consider very serious, very realistic, which does not waste resources but concentrates them on major priorities while continuing to pursue the vision that the government has set since the beginning of its mandate," Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said as she announced the plan's approval at a press conference on Monday morning.

The draft will now be sent to Brussels for review before being voted on by Italy's lower and upper houses of parliament, and it could face a long series of amendments before that process is complete.

Meloni last week urged lawmakers supporting her government to be "prudent" when presenting amendments to the bill.

The measures announced on Monday are set to increase Italy's deficit, as they are to be financed using 15.7 billion euros in additional public debt along with unspecified spending cuts.

The government is now forecasting a deficit of 4.3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2024, up from 3.7 percent estimated previously.

Income tax reform

The 2024 draft budget cuts the number of income tax bands from four to three, in a move towards a 'flat tax' for all employees - a cornerstone of the government's 2022 election campaign.

Italy's current tax bands are:

23 percent for incomes up to 15,000 euros.

25 percent for incomes up to 28,000 euros.

35 percent for incomes up to 50,000 euros.

43 percent above 50,000 euros.

The budget will merge the bottom two bands, so that anyone with an income of up to 28,000 would pay the 23 percent rate.

The move is expected to result in individual savings of around 120 euros per month.

However, the measure - which is expected to cost around 4.1 billion euros - is only financed for one year, according to Ansa, meaning from 2025 further funds would need to be found to keep the reform in place.

Tax cuts

The draft budget law also cuts the ‘tax wedge’ (cuneo fiscale), i.e. the difference between the amount workers are paid by their employer and the amount they take home after taxes.

The plan is to renew a reduction in salary tax contributions for those earning up to 35,000 euros a year, at a cost of around 10 billion euros.

"It's a paycheck increase which on average corresponds to around 100 euros per month for around 14 million citizens," Meloni said.

Healthcare

Firstly the budget proposal specifically affecting foreign residents: anyone from outside the EU who lives in Italy will have to pay another €2,000 euros a year on top of existing charges to use the public health service (servizio sanitario nazionale, or SSN), according to an announcement from the economy and finance ministry.

The proposed charge for non-EU nationals was not mentioned at the press conference or in earlier announcements, but was included in a section of the ministry's statement explaining how the government intends to cover increased public spending in next year's budget on healthcare, tax cuts, and other measures.

Meloni said the budget plan allocates 3 billion euros to healthcare services, on top of 7 billion euros that will go to the renewal of public administration contracts (2 billion euros of which are earmarked for contracts in the healthcare sector).

The government had said it hopes to reduce wait times and increase medical workers' pay by cutting taxes on overtime.

Benefits for families

The government has pledged to tackle the problem of Italy's falling birth rate by increasing financial support for larger families.

In her press conference on Monday, Meloni said women employees with at least two children would no longer be required to pay their own social security contributions under the draft budget.

"We want to establish that a woman who gives birth to at least two children has already made an important contribution to society, and therefore the state partly compensates them by paying their social security contributions," she said.

The government also plans to make nursery school free from the second child onwards, she added.

Pensions

The budget includes an end to a current requirement that workers on a contributory pension scheme may retire at an age of their choosing (within a certain bracket) only if their pension benefit amounts to 1.5 times their 'social pension'.

"In our opinion, this is not a correct measure and we have removed it," Meloni told reporters on Monday.

Two current pension schemes - the 'Opzione Donna' and the 'Ape Sociale' - will be abolished and replaced by a single fund, she said.