On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

Monday - Budget law



Giorgia Meloni’s government is set to pass its 2024 budget law on Monday, October 16th, meaning we’ll have the first concrete details of what the plan contains.

The budget for next year is expected to be centred on tax reforms and includes plans to change the income tax system significantly, as the government makes another step towards its promised ‘flat tax’ for all employees.

The government has also pledged more financial help for “families and the birth rate” though there are few details so far about that means.

Spending cuts are expected overall however, and Meloni said at a conference over the weekend that the plan “will focus on fighting inflation”.

"The money must be concentrated on the important things, which are businesses, jobs, incomes and families,"

"There are no resources to squander on things that make no sense.”

At the same time, co-deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini insisted to reporters that the budget will contain funding for controversial plans to build a bridge over the Strait of Messina - a project that was abandoned by previous governments due to spiralling costs.

Tuesday - Storm Medusa

The long-expected end of the balmy October weather is expected to come to all parts of the country between Monday and Wednesday as stormy weather moves in from the Atlantic due to a cyclone nicknamed 'Medusa'.

Temperatures will start to drop to around 17 degrees Celsius from Monday in northern regions, according to forecasts, with the cooler weather then expected to arrive in the centre-south by Tuesday.

High winds and scattered thunderstorms are expected in many areas this week, and there's a chance of snow at higher altitudes.

Thunderstorms are expected across much of Italy this week. Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP.

Wednesday - New Colosseum ticketing system

Named tickets may be more common at major sporting events, but from Wednesday, October 18th, you won’t be able to visit Rome’s Colosseum without one.

Visitors will from Wednesday need to present ID with their named ticket on arrival at the Colosseum. More tickets will also be made available to buy in person at the site, though sales will reportedly be limited to one per person.

The changes are aimed at stopping resellers from snapping up official tickets online using automatic software and reselling them at inflated prices. Read more here.

Friday - General strike

Another strike is on the cards at the end of this week, and this time airline, rail and public transport passengers could all face disruption.

As usual with strikes in Italy there's no indication ahead of time as which services might face delays or cancellations, and it essentially all depends on how many workers decide to take part on the day.

But this is expected to be one of the more disruptive strikes of the season, as it was called jointly by four of Italy’s major trade unions and will affect both public and private transport operators.

See the latest updates in The Local's strike news section.

Weekend - Sagra season continues

As on all weekends throughout autumn there are seasonal food fairs (sagre) happening up and down the country this weekend.

Highlights include the sagre di Castelli di Cioccolato (chocolate castles), October 20th-22nd in Marino, Rome and Castagnata in Piazza (chestnut festival), October 21st and 22nd in Montefiore dell'Aso, Ascoli Piceno. The week-long Sagra del Marrone di Latera (chestnut festival) begins on October 21st in Latera, Viterbo.