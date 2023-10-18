Jewish school in central Rome evacuated after bomb scare

Advertisement

A spokeswoman had told AFP that police officers and dog units were on site alongside the bomb squad, while an AFP reporter found streets around the school in Rome's historic Ghetto were blocked off.

However, the police press office later told AFP that it had been a scheduled drill, which triggered alarm amid heightened security concerns in the area following the Hamas-Israel war.

In a statement, the Jewish community in Rome confirmed that "what happened this morning at the Jewish school was an exercise".

A statement from the community carried by Italian media previously stated that the evacuation was caused by an anonymous phone call.

Security has been stepped up across Italy, particularly on Jewish sites, in the wake of the war between Hamas and Israel.