Italian expression of the day: 'Puntare i piedi'

Have you ever had a moment when you really wanted to stop something from happening? Or perhaps you’ve found yourself in a situation where you strongly disagreed with someone?

In either of these cases, puntare i piedi is the perfect Italian expression to use.

Similar to ‘putting your foot down’ in English, puntare i piedi is another foot-related expression which is used in much the same way.

Puntare means to point and piedi means feet, plural. It’s also used with the plural masculine article i rather than pronouns as in English. Literally translated, this would be to ‘point the feet’.

Here are a couple of examples of ways you might hear it used by Italians:

Non apprezzavo quando Jane veniva qui e prendeva i vestiti dal mio guardaroba. Dovevo puntare i piedi.

I didn’t appreciate it when Jane came here and took clothes from my wardrobe. I had to put my foot down.

Simon ha detto qualcosa di terribile e io mi sono opposto; ho puntato i piedi.

Simon said something terrible and I opposed it; I put my foot down.

Non può continuare a prendersi una pausa dal lavoro. Ho bisogno di puntare i piedi.

He cannot keep on taking time off work. I need to put my foot down.

Next time you're in such a situation in Italy, you'll know exactly what to say.

