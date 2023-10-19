Italy brings in checks on Slovenia border over security fears

Advertisement

The frontier is part of Europe's Schengen open-borders area, but Brussels allows the reintroduction of checks in exceptional circumstances.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's office said an "intensification of outbreaks of crises on the borders of Europe, in particular after the attack against Israel, has increased the threat of violent action also within the EU".

The picture was "aggravated by the constant migratory pressure to which Italy is subjected," the statement said - including across the Slovenian border, where it said 16,000 people had crossed without documentation so far

this year.

"This scenario... confirms the need for a further strengthening of prevention and control measures," the statement added, with current law enforcement measures at the Slovenian border deemed "inadequate".

READ ALSO: Italian police arrest two in Milan on terrorism charges

As required, Italy said it had informed Brussels of its plans and the new checks would come into effect from October 21st for 10 days.

Austria announced Tuesday that it was introducing checks at its border with the Czech Republic in a bid to curb undocumented migration and prevent smugglers from changing their routes.

Advertisement

A day earlier, Germany moved to add new checks along its eastern and southern borders as it manages a rise in migrant arrivals.

The October 7th attack by Hamas against Israel killed more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, inside the country, according to Israeli officials.

Israel has responded with bombardment that has killed more than 3,000 people in the Gaza Strip, mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in the territory