Italian word of the day: ‘Bislacco’
Don't forget about this quirky Italian word.
When we want to describe someone or something quirky in Italian we would probably use strano, or strana depending on the gender of the noun.
However there are many more words out there we could use instead, and bislacco (hear it pronounced here) is one of them.
Translated into English, bislacco means bizarre, odd, eccentric or quirky. In its adjective form it ends with an a for feminine nouns and an o for masculine
Ha una testa bislacca
He has a eccentric mind
Non vi sembra bislacco?
Doesn’t it seem odd?
Ho un sacco di idee bislacche
I have a lot of quirky ideas.
The word bislacco is thought to originate from the old Slovenian word bezjak (meaning 'fool' or 'silly person') and was later italianised on the north-east border.
READ ALSO: Ten Italian words that come from other languages
You may have also heard it being used as a noun colloquially in Italian too. This, much like the adjective, is insulting so you may want to use it sparingly:
Lo chiamavano Alan il bislacco
They called him bizarre Alan.
Next time something about life in Italy strikes you as strano, don’t forget about bislacco.
Do you have a favourite Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please email us with your suggestion.
Did you know you can get all our Italian words and expressions of the day on our new app as soon as we publish them? It takes a few seconds to download the app at the Apple or Android store, then you can select “Italian Word of the Day” in your Notification options via the “User” button.
Comments
See Also
When we want to describe someone or something quirky in Italian we would probably use strano, or strana depending on the gender of the noun.
However there are many more words out there we could use instead, and bislacco (hear it pronounced here) is one of them.
Translated into English, bislacco means bizarre, odd, eccentric or quirky. In its adjective form it ends with an a for feminine nouns and an o for masculine
Ha una testa bislacca
He has a eccentric mind
Non vi sembra bislacco?
Doesn’t it seem odd?
Ho un sacco di idee bislacche
I have a lot of quirky ideas.
The word bislacco is thought to originate from the old Slovenian word bezjak (meaning 'fool' or 'silly person') and was later italianised on the north-east border.
READ ALSO: Ten Italian words that come from other languages
You may have also heard it being used as a noun colloquially in Italian too. This, much like the adjective, is insulting so you may want to use it sparingly:
Lo chiamavano Alan il bislacco
They called him bizarre Alan.
Next time something about life in Italy strikes you as strano, don’t forget about bislacco.
Do you have a favourite Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please email us with your suggestion.
Did you know you can get all our Italian words and expressions of the day on our new app as soon as we publish them? It takes a few seconds to download the app at the Apple or Android store, then you can select “Italian Word of the Day” in your Notification options via the “User” button.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.