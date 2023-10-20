Italian word of the day: ‘Bislacco’

Advertisement

When we want to describe someone or something quirky in Italian we would probably use strano, or strana depending on the gender of the noun.

However there are many more words out there we could use instead, and bislacco (hear it pronounced here) is one of them.

Translated into English, bislacco means bizarre, odd, eccentric or quirky. In its adjective form it ends with an a for feminine nouns and an o for masculine

Ha una testa bislacca

He has a eccentric mind

Non vi sembra bislacco?

Doesn’t it seem odd?

Ho un sacco di idee bislacche

I have a lot of quirky ideas.

Advertisement

The word bislacco is thought to originate from the old Slovenian word bezjak (meaning 'fool' or 'silly person') and was later italianised on the north-east border.

READ ALSO: Ten Italian words that come from other languages

You may have also heard it being used as a noun colloquially in Italian too. This, much like the adjective, is insulting so you may want to use it sparingly:

Lo chiamavano Alan il bislacco

They called him bizarre Alan.

Next time something about life in Italy strikes you as strano, don’t forget about bislacco.

Do you have a favourite Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please email us with your suggestion.

Did you know you can get all our Italian words and expressions of the day on our new app as soon as we publish them? It takes a few seconds to download the app at the Apple or Android store, then you can select “Italian Word of the Day” in your Notification options via the “User” button.