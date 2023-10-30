Italian word of the day: 'Dehors'

Advertisement

The word dehors doesn't exactly sound Italian, does it? For one thing, the usual ‘i’ or ‘e’ to indicate a plural is replaced with an anglicised ‘s’.

Its singular form, dehor, doesn't follow standard Italian grammar rules, either.

So what is a dehor exactly and where does the word come from?

The word is used in Italian today to describe the terrace or outside area of a bar or a restaurant, and also includes the pavement just outside the establishment. You may have seen in the news recently that Milan is closing dehors in one of its central areas early due to too much noise.

The word, as fellow francophiles have probably already guessed, originates from France, where in its most common usage it simply means 'outside'.

It's thought to have made its way across the border to Piedmont around 200 years ago: The first written attestation was in a Turin newspaper in 1877. Italian lexicographer and novelist Alfredo Panzini then published the word in l Dizionario moderno 1905.

The word is more commonly used in the northern regions of Piedmont, Lombardy and Aosta. Elsewhere in Italy you might have heard this space referred to as a terrazzo (terrace) or simply the spazio esterno (outdoor area).

All’una di notte i bar dovranno chiudere i dehors

At 1am bars must close their outdoor areas.

Ti aspettiamo nel dehors del bar nel cuore di Venezia, a pochi passi dal Rialto.

We are waiting for you outside a bar in the heart of Venice, a few steps from the Rialto.

Italian has another imported word that's also used when talking about nightlife: movida, which instead comes from Spanish, and is used more ironically.

So next time you want to enjoy an aperitivo outside with friends, these borrowed words will help you talk about it in Italian.

