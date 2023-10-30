Italy issues bad weather alerts for nine regions as storms move in

Advertisement

Italy's civil protection department put out a severe weather warning for Emilia Romagna's Apennines on Monday as a cold front moving in from the Atlantic brought storms and heavy rain to the north of the country.

Moderate-level alerts were issued for parts of Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lombardy, Liguria, and Tuscany, while ​​Piedmont, Umbria and the autonomous provinces of Trento and Bolzano in Trentino Alto Adige received lower-level warnings.

Thunderstorms with heavy showers and lightning were forecast to hit Liguria, Tuscany and Emilia Romagna from Sunday evening, extending to Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Trento and Bolzano by Monday morning.

Storm surges were expected to hit the upper Adriatic and eastern Ligurian coastline, while strong winds that could reach gale force were forecast in Liguria, Emilia Romagna, Lazio and northwestern Sicily, extending towards Friuli Venezia Giulia, Veneto, Umbria and Abruzzo, the department said.

Under Italy's weather alert system, a 'red' level alert warns of major landslides, collapsed bridges, rivers overflowing and diverting from their normal paths, and potential widespread flooding even in areas far from waterways.

Crops are at risk of widespread destruction, the supply of basic goods and services could be disrupted, and fallen trees and branches could bring down communications networks. There is a severe threat to public safety.

Areas placed under a moderate 'orange' alert, meanwhile, are at risk of small landslides, sinkholes, damage to buildings and settlements, and the flooding of floodplains.

A 'yellow' warning is the least severe alert, but still indicates some level of risk. River levels are likely to rise rapidly and waterways could become flooded, as could nearby underpasses, tunnels, and basement-level structures.