Rail disruption as northern Italy battered by severe storms

Roads were blocked and some public transport and rail services suspended after intense downpours flooded the city's streets early on Tuesday morning, Italian media reported.

Videos shared on social media showed Milan's Porta Garibaldi station completely submerged below ground.

"Forced to cross the train platforms without any safety checks because the underpass is in these conditions," wrote one disgruntled passenger.

"Trenitalia and Trenord [train companies] wash their hands of the situation."

Some of the stops on Milan's M3 subway line were closed, while several roads in and around the Lombardy capital were closed off, causing traffic problems.

The Brenner motorway that connects Italy to Austria was blocked due to a landslide on the Austrian side of the border, Italian news agency Ansa reported.

Italy's fire service said it carried out more than 50 operations in Milan, including rescuring a mother and her two children who had been trapped in their car by a fallen tree.

By Tuesday afternoon, the flooding had begun to subside, though there were still some disruptions to public transport and Trenord rail services, according to Il Corriere della Sera newspaper.