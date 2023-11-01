Dozens of Italian neo-fascists arrested in Greece

Advertisement

Greek police said Wednesday they had detained 21 members of the Italian far-right and banned gatherings planned in the memory of two members of neo-Nazi group Golden Dawn slain a decade ago.

The Italians were detained late Tuesday at Athens airport and were to be deported, a police source told AFP.

The police also said they were banning any public gatherings linked to the Golden Dawn anniversary, because they constituted a "major risk to public safety" owing to planned anti-fascist counter-gatherings.

Italian neo-fascist party CasaPound in a posting on Telegram said 21 of its members had been "loaded into armoured cars without receiving any explanation" and taken to a police station.

On November 1, 2013, two armed assailants riding a motorbike shot dead the two members of the Golden Dawn party, 22 year-old Manolis Kapelonis and 27-year-old Giorgos Fountoulis, outside the party offices in the Athens suburb of Neo Iraklio.

A third party member was also seriously injured in the drive-by attack.

Golden Dawn, under criticism at the time for beating migrants and political opponents, turned the two men into martyrs.

A few months later, Fountoulis' father was elected as a Golden Dawn lawmaker in the European Parliament.

The shooting came just weeks after a Golden Dawn member had fatally stabbed anti-fascist rapper Pavlos Fyssas, a crime that eventually proved the party's undoing.

The 2013 attack on the Golden Dawn members was later claimed by a little-known far-left group. No arrests were made and the case remains open.

Once the third-ranked party in parliament at the height of Greece's debt crisis, Golden Dawn collapsed after its leaders and other senior members were jailed in 2020 over crimes including Fyssas' murder.