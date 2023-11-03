LATEST: Five killed in Tuscany as Storm Ciarán hits Italy

Advertisement

The death toll rose to five on Friday morning, Tuscany's regional president Eugenio Giani confirmed, with three people still missing.

The five dead included an 85-year-old man who was found drowned on the ground floor of his house in Montemurlo, northwest of Florence.

IN PHOTOS: Storm Ciarán causes deadly flooding in Italy

Florence mayor Dario Nardella said the "situation is critical" in the city, as the level of the Arno River continued to rise.

Those missing on Friday morning included a firefighter in Belluno, north of Venice. Some 40,000 homes had been left without electricity, according to media reports.

Giani posted photos on his Facebook account on Friday morning showing "devastating" flooding in the areas of Campi Bisenzio, Prato and Quarrata.

Giani had declared a state of emergency on social media at 11pm on Thursday, urging people to stay indoors and saying the situation was "really very serious".

"What happened tonight in Tuscany has a name: climate change," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“It has been a long and complex night for the entire regional civil protection system,” he wrote.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's office said in a statement on Friday morning that she was following events "with apprehension" and expressed her "deep condolences for the victims, on behalf of her staff and the entire government."

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said the goverment was in "constant contact" with emergency services as he posted footage on social media of cars being swept away by floods in the Campi Bisenzio area.

Continuano ad arrivarci immagini del nubifragio che ha colpito diverse zone d’Italia. La nostra preghiera per tutte le persone decedute e scomparse, con la piena solidarietà alle comunità travolte dal maltempo e ai soccorritori in azione.



Siamo in costante contatto con i… pic.twitter.com/kJmtfB7OSf — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) November 3, 2023

Weather warnings were still in place in many regions of the country on Friday, with parts of Veneto and Fruili Venezia Giulia on the highest level red alert.

Veneto regional governor Luca Zaia warned residents not to travel on Friday, reported news agency Ansa, and many towns and cities across Italy ordered the closure of schools.

Storm Ciaran has wreaked havoc across Europe in recent days, killing two people in France, two in Belgium, and one in Spain.