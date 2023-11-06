Will Italy have an extra public holiday from 2024?

Since 1919, Italy has marked the Giorno dell'Unità nazionale e Giornata delle Forze Armate, or National Unity and Armed Forces Day, every November 4th with a display of military power and a tribute to fallen soldiers by Italy's head of state.

But unlike many similar occasions it doesn't mean a day off work for Italian employees - or it hasn't since 1977, when it ceased to be an official public holiday and instead became a national day.

Italy's defence minister said on Saturday that the government is planning to change it back - which would mean Italy has 12 public holidays a year, up from the current 11.

"A new law is being drawn up to make November 4th a national holiday again", minister Guido Crosetto told reporters at an event in Cagliari. Doing so would be "an act of civility," he said.

Italy's Senate in July approved a bill restoring November 4th as a public holiday, which is now awaiting final approval by the lower house of parliament.

The date commemorates the end of World War I for Italy and the anniversary of the day an armistice ended the fighting between Italian forces and the battered Austro-Hungarian Army in 1918.

Italy is known for having a relatively generous number of public holidays - the highest of any EU country other than Austria, which has 13.