17 arrested in joint anti-mafia raids in Italy and the US

A total of 17 people were detained in simultaneous morning raids: seven in the Palermo region of Sicily, and 10 in New York, Italian police said in a statement.

They stand accused of crimes ranging from mafia association to extortion, arson and auction rigging, it said.

Sources at the U.S. Attorney's Office in New York confirmed to AFP that ten people there had been arrested on racketeering charges.

They are accused of being members and associates of the Gambino family, one of five major Italian-American mob organisations in the northeastern United States.

The others are the Genovese, Lucchese, Colombo and Bonanno families. Italian police said the investigation with the FBI, which began in April 2021, confirmed the "robustness" of US-Italian crime links and highlighted "the American interest in the organisational affairs of the Sicilian Cosa Nostra".

In addition, the inquiry revealed details of extortion in New York, from the construction trade to moves against restauranteurs of Sicilian origin as a way of pressuring their families back home, the statement said.

The New York mafia has been weakened by several blows in recent years, including arrests, fratricidal struggles and competition from other criminal organisations, but they are still considered active.

The reputed boss of the Gambino clan, "Frank" Cali, was shot and killed outside his home in the New York borough of Staten Island in March 2019.