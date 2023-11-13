Italy to host G7 summit in 2024 at luxury hotel in Puglia

Advertisement

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced in a social media video on Friday that the summit would be held on June 13-15 at the Borgo Egnazia luxury resort in the southern region of Puglia.

Italy takes over the presidency of the industrialised nations group - made up of the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, France and Britain - on January 1st.

Borgo Egnazia, on the Adriatic coast between Bari and Brindisi, is popular with celebrities and staged the 2012 marriage of US pop star and producer Timberlake to the actress Jessica Biel.

Meloni stayed at luxury hotels in the Puglia region several times in 2023, including a visit in June to the five-star Li Reni estate in Salento, owned by the family of television journalist and former Rai director Bruno Vespa.