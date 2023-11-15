Italy to launch night train from Rome to Cortina d'Ampezzo in December

Advertisement

The start of the ski season is just around the corner, and residents of the Italian capital will soon have an easier way of getting to the famous slopes of Cortina d'Ampezzo, one of Italy's biggest winter sports destinations.

Italy’s state-owned railway company Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) is set to launch the first of a series of tourism-focused routes from Friday, December 15th, with a sleeper train taking passengers from Rome overnight to wake up in the Dolomites on Saturday morning.

Passengers will travel abroad the Espresso Cadore, made up of carriages decommissioned in the 80s and 90s now renovated to "guarantee maximum comfort", FS said in a press release.

The service has 220 beds, divided into first- and second-class two-person carriages and four and six-person sleepers. It will also feature a restaurant car, an all-night bar, and storage space for bikes and skis, as well as offering e-bike rental and ski pass purchases on board to save time on arrival.

The train is expected to leave every Friday evening this winter from Rome Termini to the Calalzo-Pieve di Cadore-Cortina d'Ampezzo station, the main arrival point for many tourists heading to the Dolomites.

From here, buses will transport passengers to Cortina d'Ampezzo, with other lines available to Treviso, Ponte nelle Alpi and Longarone-Zoldo.

Information about exact timing and ticket prices for the trip was not immediately available, but enquiries about this and other planned 'tourist train' routes can be sent to [email protected]. Tickets can be booked through the Trenitalia website from November 18th.

Advertisement

This was the first of several tourism routes planned by Italy's state railway company, employing ‘luxury’ trains and vintage locomotives on some of the most popular lines as well as some lesser-known itineraries.

Known as Treni Turistici Italiani, the project will include three different types of services - from luxury to slower-paced regional trains - each aimed at making the train journey “an integral part of the vacation,” FS said in a press release.



For example, one service will link Rome to the ruins of Metaponto in Basilicata, before heading down to Reggio Calabria, while Milan will be linked with Genova via Livorno.

FS said the routes were scheduled to open in 2024, though no further details were immediately available.