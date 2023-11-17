Where can you celebrate Thanksgiving in Italy this year?

Thanksgiving is almost upon us, and many Americans abroad are looking forward to celebrating the autumn holiday despite being far from home.

If you're spending your first festive season in Italy, don't worry: with a little effort it's perfectly possible to create your own authentic Thanksgiving.

But perhaps the idea of sourcing for the all right ingredients for a home-cooked dinner makes you feel exhausted; or maybe you'd like the opportunity to celebrate with a large group of other Americans.

So what are the options if you prefer to dine out? If you're in a major Italian city with a sizeable American expat population, you may be in luck, as a number of restaurants have confirmed they will be hosting a Thanksgiving dinner this year.

Bear in mind that the food on offer may not be exactly what you're used to back home as an American, with some places playing fast and loose with the idea of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

That's partly many of these venues are catering less to Americans abroad than they are to Italians who are curious about American holidays - as demonstrated by one Thanksgiving dinner menu from a Milanese restaurant that features meatloaf, Brussels sprouts, and pumpkin beer, and admonishes customers to not dismiss the occasion as "yet another pagan celebration imported by Americans".

The Thanksgiving menu at Route 66 in Milan.

So before booking, take a good look at the menu and make sure it's something you'll come away happy to have spent your time and money on.

Milan