Where can you celebrate Thanksgiving in Italy this year?
For Americans seeking a taste of home or for anyone craving turkey and pumpkin pie, there are a number of restaurants across Italy hosting Thanksgiving dinner in 2023.
Thanksgiving is almost upon us, and many Americans abroad are looking forward to celebrating the autumn holiday despite being far from home.
If you're spending your first festive season in Italy, don't worry: with a little effort it's perfectly possible to create your own authentic Thanksgiving.
But perhaps the idea of sourcing for the all right ingredients for a home-cooked dinner makes you feel exhausted; or maybe you'd like the opportunity to celebrate with a large group of other Americans.
So what are the options if you prefer to dine out? If you're in a major Italian city with a sizeable American expat population, you may be in luck, as a number of restaurants have confirmed they will be hosting a Thanksgiving dinner this year.
READ ALSO: How to create an authentic Thanksgiving in Italy
Bear in mind that the food on offer may not be exactly what you're used to back home as an American, with some places playing fast and loose with the idea of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.
That's partly many of these venues are catering less to Americans abroad than they are to Italians who are curious about American holidays - as demonstrated by one Thanksgiving dinner menu from a Milanese restaurant that features meatloaf, Brussels sprouts, and pumpkin beer, and admonishes customers to not dismiss the occasion as "yet another pagan celebration imported by Americans".
So before booking, take a good look at the menu and make sure it's something you'll come away happy to have spent your time and money on.
Milan
7.30-10pm God Save the Food, Piave, Brera and Tortona locations. €38 includes water, coffee and a bottle of wine per two bookings. Booking details here.
7.30-10pm, Nov 23rd-26th, Erba Brusca. American-Italian fusion dinner, drinks not included, €45. Book here.
From 8pm, California Bakery, Corso di Porta Ticinese location. €65 includes one bottle of wine per four bookings. Booking details here.
7.30pm or 9.30pm, Vanilla Bakery. €38.50 includes wine and coffee. Takeout option available. Booking details here.
7.30pm or 9.15pm, Nov 23rd-24th, Route 66. Book here.
No time given, The Brisket Steakhouse. Booking details here.
No time given, Ribs and Beer. €26.90 for BBQ turkey with side. Booking details here.
Florence
11am-10pm Hard Rock Cafe. €29.15 for one or €41.90 for two with advance booking; €11.50 for under-10s. Book here.
7.30-11pm, Hotel Number Nine. €75 or €55 for under-16s. Book here.
No time given, Harry's Bar. €55, wine not included. Details here.
Lunch and dinner, Nov 23rd-24th, Ristorante Accademia. Booking details here.
7pm pop-up dinner and takeaway, The Dolce Vita Experience, Beast Gallery. Details here.
No time given, The Place. €90, drinks not included. Details here.
12-3pm or from 6pm, Melaleuca. Details here.
Rome
7pm, American Club of Rome at EMME Restaurant. €60, includes water, wine and coffee. Book here.
7pm, Expats Living in Rome at Alle Fratte di Trastevere. €40, includes wine. Book here.
7-11.30pm, Hard Rock Cafe. €29.15 for one or €41.90 for two with advance booking; €11.50 for under-10s. Book here.
6-7.30pm, Bakery House, EUR and Corso Trieste locations, takeaway dinner pick-up. €38 per person. Booking must be made before 6pm on November 20th.
7pm on Nov 22nd, Thanksgiving potluck at St Paul's Within the Walls crypt. Free, bring a side or dessert and drinks. Book here.
Venice
11am-10.30pm, Hard Rock Cafe. €30.65 for one or €43.90 for two with advance booking; €12.50 for kids' meal. Book here.
Turin
No time given, Nov 24th, Soup & Go. €20 eat in or take away. Details here.
