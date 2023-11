Italian man suspected of femicide found in Germany: lawyer

Advertisement

Filippo Turetta, a 22-year-old university student from Padua, was found Sunday driving in his car near Leipzig in Germany following a week-long manhunt by Italian authorities, his lawyer, Emanuele Compagno, confirmed to Italy's Ansa news agency.

Turetta and his former girlfriend and fellow student, Giulia Cecchettin, went missing last weekend.

On Saturday, her body was found in a gully near Lake Barcis, about 120 kilometres north of Venice, her head and neck covered with stab wounds.

The manhunt was front-page news in Italy over the past week -- when the victim had been due to receive her degree in biomedical engineering from the University of Padua -- and represented the latest episode of femicide in Italy.

In the year to November 12, there have been 102 homicides with female victims in Italy, 82 of whom were killed by family members or current or former partners, according to the interior ministry.

Turetta was arrested by German police late Saturday after his car ran out of petrol and he parked with his lights off on the emergency lane of a motorway near Leipzig.

The suspect "will be back in Italy within 48 hours to answer for his actions", Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said.

Police got a lead earlier this week after video cameras near Cecchettin's home captured images of Turetta attacking her on November 11, before fleeing with her in his car, news reports said,

The president of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, said a day of mourning would be set for the day of Cecchettin's funeral.

"I think that on the day of the funeral it is right that in schools we talk about femicides," Zaia told Rainews24, while acknowledging that education was "not enough" to stamp out femicide.

"We really need to start teaching our young people, from early childhood, to respect women, their sisters, mothers and schoolmates, because that's how we'll change things," Tajani said.