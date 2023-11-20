TELL US: Which is the best place to live in Italy?

Advertisement

A new survey has ranked Rome and Milan as the very 'worst' cities in the world for international residents to move to. Meanwhile, another study found that the smaller northern Italian cities of Bolzano and Trento offer residents the highest quality of life in the country.

Such studies are interesting, but they have their limitations, so we'd like to hear directly from The Local's readers who have relocated to Italy about what they would say is the best part of Italy to live in.

Have you found your ideal base in Italy? Is life there everything you hoped for? Or have you found some major downsides?

If you'd like to recommend (or otherwise give us your opinion of) the part of Italy you live in, please fill out our short survey below to share your thoughts, which we may include in a future article.

If the survey doesn't show up below, click here to take part.

Advertisement

[typeform_embed type="embed" url="https://form.typeform.com/to/J88gFYKm"]