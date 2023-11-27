On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

Advertisement

Monday

Public transport strike postponed



Commuters will not face disruption as expected on Monday after a planned public transport strike was postponed to Friday, December 15th.

Trade unions announced the change on Saturday after Italy's transport minister Matteo Salvini issued an injunction cutting Monday's strike from 24 hours to four hours.

Storms and snow on the way

Much of the country can expect heavy rain, storms and a four- to five-degree drop in daytime temperatures this week, as a cold air front moving in from the Arctic is forecast to reach Italy between Monday and Tuesday.

The incoming front will hit northern regions first, forecasts say, with heavy rainfall forecast in the Po Valley and snowfall expected in high-altitude Alpine areas.

Unstable weather will then move down along the peninsula, bringing rain to central and southern regions.

Tuesday

Rome awaits Expo 2030 verdict

Rome is in the running to host the Expo 2030 world's fair, with the decision to be taken on Tuesday, November 28th at a meeting of the International Bureau of Expositions (BIE) in Paris.

Rome is up against Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Busan, South Korea, for the role of host country.

(Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP)

Advertisement

Thursday

Income tax deadline

Thursday, November 30th, is the final deadline to file income tax returns via the modello redditi persone fisiche, which is Italy’s main income tax declaration form for the self-employed (or Partite IVA), people with redditi diversi (i.e. sources of income other than employment or pension) and taxpayers who are not resident in the country.

READ ALSO: The Italian tax calendar for 2023: Which taxes are due when?

Employees and retirees generally use modello 730 (form 730) instead.

Friday

Milan’s Christmas market opens

Milan’s traditional Christmas market will open to the public on Friday, December 1st, unofficially marking the start of the festive season in the city.

Over 60 stalls will once again line the edges of the central Piazza Duomo, with businesses set to be open every day from 9am to 9pm until January 6th.

READ ALSO: Italy's Christmas markets: Where and when to visit in 2023

As usual, vendors will sell anything from Christmas decorations to regional food delicacies and seasonal sweets.

Advertisement

Sunday

Free museum openings

People around Italy will be able to visit Italy's state-run museums and archaeological sites free of charge on Sunday, December 3rd under the popular Domenica al Museo or ‘free museum Sundays’ scheme.

The initiative applies to hundreds of sites, including world-famous attractions like the Colosseum, Pompeii, Florence's Galleria dell'Accademia, the Reggia di Caserta and Trieste's Miramare Castle. Find more information about how it works in our article.

Traffic restrictions in Rome

The city council has imposed restrictions on traffic on five Sundays between November and March which it says are designed to curb air pollution in the capital.

Restrictions will next apply on Sunday, December 3rd, with some types of vehicles banned in the fascia verde (green belt) from 7.30am to 12.30pm and from 4.30pm to 8.30pm.

Exemptions apply to less-polluting vehicles, electric cars, and people travelling for medical treatment. Find out more on the city's transport website.