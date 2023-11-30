Americans in Italy: Tell us how citizenship-based taxation impacts you?
The United States - almost uniquely in the world - operates citizen-based taxation, and this can have serious consequences for Americans who live abroad. Tell us how you are affected and what advice you have for fellow Americans in Italy.
You might have lived outside the US for years, even decades, but that doesn't mean that you escape the clutches of the IRS.
Citizen-based taxation, coupled with the US' FATCA legislation, can have a serious impact on Americans in Italy, affecting everything from completing tax declarations, the type of investments you can make and even whether you can open a bank account.
The Local would like to hear from American readers in Italy about their experiences with citizenship-based taxation and FATCA and what - if any - problems it creates for you. Plus we'd like to get your advice for other Americans.
Please take a moment to fill out the survey below. If it doesn't appear click here.
Comments
