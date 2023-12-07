How much more expensive will your ski trip in Italy be this winter?

Advertisement

With nearly 5,800 kilometres of slopes and over 280 resorts, Italy is one of the most sought-after ski holiday destinations in Europe.

But enjoying a winter break in the country has become increasingly expensive in recent years, as rising energy costs and inflation have forced industry operators to mark up their tariffs.

After registering an average ten-percent hike last winter, ski pass prices have risen again this year, with daily passes now costing an average of 7.4 percent more compared to last season according to a new survey by Italian consumer group Altroconsumo.

But where exactly in the country have prices increased most?

Daily ski passes

The prestigious Courmayeur-Mont Blanc resort, in the north-western Aosta Valley region, has seen the single highest increase as the price of a high-season daily pass went from 56 to 65 euros, marking a whopping 16-percent hike.

The resorts of Carezza-Val di Fassa (Trentino Alto Adige) and Sella Nevea (Friuli Venezia Giulia) have also registered significant upticks as daily pass prices rose by 14.8 percent (from 61 to 70 euros) and 11.4 percent (from 39.5 to 44 euros) respectively.

That said, Cortina D’Ampezzo (Veneto) once again holds the title of most expensive Italian ski resort this year as a high-season daily pass costs 76 euros – up by 7 euros compared to last year.

Besides Cortina, the top three is completed by Madonna di Campiglio (75 euros) and Alta Badia (74 euros), both located in the Trentino Alto Adige region.

Two skiers are pictured on a chairlift on their way to the Saslong slope in Italy's Val Gardena ski area in December 2021. Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP

Interestingly, out of all the ski resorts analysed, only Aosta Valley’s Monterosa ski area has reduced its daily pass prices (from 58 to 56 euros), whereas two resorts, namely Abetone (Abruzzo) and Champorcher (Aosta Valley), have maintained last year’s tariffs, which stand at 49.50 and 35 euros respectively.

Five-day passes

Besides daily passes, multi-day tickets have also increased significantly in many instances.

Trentino’s Madonna di Campiglio has seen the single highest hike as the price of a five-day high-season pass rose by nearly 25 percent, going from 282 to 352 euros.

Other notable increases have been recorded at Lombardy’s Adamello resort (from 223 to 270 euros) and at Passo Pramollo (from 241 to 285), on the border between Austria and Friuli Venezia Giulia.

That said, more affordable options are still available as a five-day pass costs 159 euros in Champorcher, Aosta Valley, and 183 euros in Tarvisio, Friuli Venezia Giulia.

How can you save money?



Though pass prices at Italian resorts have now seen marked increases for the second year in a row, there are some essential steps that you can take to enjoy some time on the slopes without spending a fortune.

Travel outside of peak holiday season - Most resorts around the country have higher tariffs in place during the alta stagione, which is generally taken to last from December 24th to January 7th. Travelling outside of this period will give you access to lower ski pass prices.

Buy ski passes as part of all-inclusive holiday packages - Hotels and B&Bs in the more popular ski areas in the country may include generous ski passes discounts within their holiday packages, especially in low season.

People ski down a piste of Italy's Val Gardena ski area. Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP

Travel in group - Some ski resorts have discounted ski pass bundles for large groups of holidaymakers, which are worth enquiring about before the start of your holiday.

Purchase your ski passes online - Many ski resorts apply a five- to ten-percent discount to online purchases, though offers may be time-limited.

Register with FISI - Registering with the Italian Winter Sports Federation (FISI) will give you an automatic 50-percent discount on daily passes on a number of high- and low-season dates. Registration costs 35 euros for adults and 20 euros for children under 10.

Accommodation expenses

Ski passes are estimated to account for around 20 percent of total ski holiday costs, with accommodation being around 70 to 75 percent.

Accommodation costs can vary greatly depending on the chosen holiday destination and the time of the season.

For instance, a high-season week-long stay for two people in Tarvisio, Friuli Venezia Giulia, costs just over 1,000 euros on average, whereas the same type of stay can cost up to 3,752 euros in Cortina D’Ampezzo.