Italian radical philosopher Toni Negri dies in Paris
Radical left-wing Italian philosopher Toni Negri died in Paris Saturday, aged 90, his wife the philosopher Judith Revel told AFP.
A former leader of Italy's Workers' Power movement, Negri was arrested in 1979 and convicted by a court there of armed insurrection against the state.
He got an additional four-and-a-half-year term for bearing "moral responsibility" for a series of clashes between militants and police in Milan, northern Italy, between 1973 and 1977.
Elected as a deputy in 1983 for the Radical Party, he made use of his parliamentary immunity to leave Italy and take refuge in France.
There, he enjoyed the support of fellow left-wing intellectuals including Jacques Derrida and Michel Foucault, and worked as a university lecturer.
In 1997, he chose to return to Italy after 14 years in exile to give himself up to the authorities. Two years later, he was granted a limited parole before being finally released in 2003.
Negri remained politically active in support of workers' movements, Revel told AFP.
Comments
See Also
A former leader of Italy's Workers' Power movement, Negri was arrested in 1979 and convicted by a court there of armed insurrection against the state.
He got an additional four-and-a-half-year term for bearing "moral responsibility" for a series of clashes between militants and police in Milan, northern Italy, between 1973 and 1977.
Elected as a deputy in 1983 for the Radical Party, he made use of his parliamentary immunity to leave Italy and take refuge in France.
There, he enjoyed the support of fellow left-wing intellectuals including Jacques Derrida and Michel Foucault, and worked as a university lecturer.
In 1997, he chose to return to Italy after 14 years in exile to give himself up to the authorities. Two years later, he was granted a limited parole before being finally released in 2003.
Negri remained politically active in support of workers' movements, Revel told AFP.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.