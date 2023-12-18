Seven of the best winter experiences in Italy

Advertisement

1. Go skiing

Italy's ski resorts offer some of the best slopes in the world, attracting both international holidaymakers and resident day-trippers.

From the big names of the Alps like Cortina d'Ampezzo and Courmayeur to the often cheaper resorts of Abruzzo, there's something to suit every budget and skill level.

And if you're not that confident on skis, why not try tobogganing or sipping on some mulled wine (vin brulé) or hot chocolate (cioccolata calda) at a lodge while your friends undertake death-defying mountain stunts?

2. Soak in a hot spring

If you're feeling the need to warm up after a day on the slopes, head to one of Italy's famous hot springs.

The historical region of Tuscia in central Italy, encompassing parts of modern-day Lazio, Tuscany and Umbria, is one of the areas where you'll find the best natural springs: from the steaming turquoise pools of Saturnia to the snow-like calciferous formations of Bagni San Filippo.

In northern towns like Merano or Bormio, meanwhile, you'll have access to a mountain view while you lie back and soak in a spa resort.

The hot springs in Saturnia are among the most picturesque in Italy. Photo by Alexis rodriguez on Unsplash

3. Snack on panettone and pandoro

Winter means it's time to indulge in Italy's rival Christmas treats: the panettone and pandoro.

Both are light-as-feather, brioche-like cakes that are to be torn into, more than sliced: perfect for daytime, snacking, dessert, or even breakfast. Some families pick one over the other, while others enjoy both equally.

Other traditional festive foods include torrone, a nut-dotted nougat; panforte, a dense Tuscan fruitcake; and struffoli, sweet fried dough balls from Naples.



4. Hit the Christmas markets

If you're craving mulled wine and other Christmas treats, head to one of the markets in northern and central Italy. Those in the Dolomites area are very similar to the markets in Austria, while the ones in Verona and Florence are partnered with German associations.

One caveat: Italy's best Christmas markets are generally found no lower south than Tuscany. Southern parts of the country may not excel in this area, but they make up for it with equally appealing Christmas traditions:

People walk across a Christmas market in downtown Milan as snow falls in December 2021. Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP.

5. See a Christmas display

If you think you already know what a nativity scene is, be prepared for Italy to subvert your expectations.

From 'living' presepi in ancient cave towns like Matera to nativities made of sand, ice, and even bread, to floating and underwater nativities and hundreds of life-sized papier-mâché figures scattered over an entire town, Italy's nativity scenes stretch the limits of the imagination.

And if it's Christmas lights you want, it's hard to rival some of Italy's decorations, from the magical displays in Salerno on the Amalfi coast to a giant illuminated Christmas tree that lights up an entire hillside in Gubbio.

6. Hit the sales

Sales (saldi) are strictly regulated in Italy with just two times a year when shops slash prices, so bargain hunters need to be ready.



This year the winter sales start on January 5th (with one or two regional variations), and run from anywhere between mid-February till the start of April, depending on where you are in the country.

People walk past a clothing store announcing winter sales in Milan. Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP.

7. Visit a carnival

January and February can be depressing months in northern Europe, when Christmas is over and there's little to dispel the gloom of the dark winter days. Not so in Italy, when carnival season is just kicking off.

Venice's is the most famous, but towns and cities across the country have their own impressive carnevale traditions: Viareggio's giant papier mache floats and Fano's sweet-filled parade are just a couple of the carnivals worth visiting.

If you don't mind getting a little dirty, Ivrea's Battle of the Oranges, which commemorates a revolt against a medieval tyrant as well as the city's struggle to defend against Napoleonic troops, is a sight to behold.