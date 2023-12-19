EES: EU's new border control system 'to start in October 2024'

Advertisement

The frequently-delayed new border control system known as Entry & Exit System (EES) is due to be introduced in the second half of 2024, with autumn as the most likely time.

However, Channel Tunnel operator GetLink is reporting that the start date is scheduled for Sunday, October 6th - although this has not been confirmed by the EU.

The European Commission spokesperson for justice, equality and rule of law, Christian Wigand told UK newspaper The Independent: "Member states should be ready by the end of July 2024, after which the exact start date will be published."

The new system replaces the old system of manual passport-stamping with electronic scans of passports and also requires biometric data from passengers travelling from outside the EU.

It will be used only at external EU borders - so wouldn't apply for a trip between France and Germany, for example - and excludes non-Schengen countries like Ireland. Schengen zone countries like Norway and Switzerland will be included in the EES system.

Travel bosses have repeatedly raised the alarm about possible delays, especially at the UK-France border - where ports such as the Port of Dover have been struggling with the increased checks required since Brexit.

For a full explanation of how EES will work - click HERE.

EES is due to be followed by ETIAS, which will involve visitors and tourists from non-EU countries having to fill in an online form and pay €7 for a visa waiver before travelling - find full details on that HERE.

ETIAS is currently due to be introduced in the first half of 2025, although there will be a six-month grace period for travellers.