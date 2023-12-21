Neo-fascist leaders jailed after Rome violence
The leaders of two fringe neo-fascist groups have been handed jail terms of over eight years for their role in violent demonstrations in Rome's city centre two years ago.
Roberto Fiore, the 64-year-old leader of Forza Nuova, was sentenced to eight years and six months by a Rome court on Wednesday.
Giuliano Castellino, a former Rome leader of Forza Nuova who last year created his own political movement, Italia Libera, was sentenced to eight years and seven months.
Neither are currently in prison as they benefit from an automatic appeal under Italy's legal system.
Five other members of the groups were also handed jail terms.
Formed in 1997, Forza Nuova calls for a ban on abortion, a total halt to immigration and the repeal of hate speech laws.
It has never achieved a score of more than 0.5 percent at any election, even when allied with other far-right groups.
Violence broke out in Rome in October 2021 after a protest against measures to stem the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
Protesters clashed with police and wrecked premises including the headquarters of Italy's CGIL trade union.
