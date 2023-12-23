Italy fines Meta for hosting gambling advertising
Italy's communications authority said Friday it had fined Facebook's parent company Meta €5.85 million ($6.4 million) for carrying gambling advertising.
Italy has outlawed gambling advertising since 2018, with the ban applying to all media, including social networks. The authority, Agcom, said the fine was imposed on Meta Platforms Ireland Limited.
It said its investigation "found promotional material or other advertising, including indirect, for betting or games involving money on 18 profiles/accounts (five on Instagram and 13 on Facebook), as well as 32 sponsored contents."
Agcom recently punished YouTube and Twitch for similar offences.
Meta has already been fined numerous times in Europe, above all for violating data protection laws.
