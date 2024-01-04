Milan to scrap single-use paper metro tickets

Advertisement

Milan intends to bid farewell to disposable tickets in favour of the smart cards used in many other cities such as the Oyster card in London. The company overseeing the city’s metro transport, Azienda Trasporti Milanesi (ATM) told Milano Today that metro turnstiles will be updated in the coming weeks ready for the new tickets.

Tickets will no longer have to be inserted into the yellow slots of the turnstiles but will have to be placed on a magnetic reader. The ticket prices are set to remain the same at €2.20 for 90 minutes. A major difference is the new reusable ticket will be able to contain up to 30 travel tickets at the same time.

The transport company's objective is to reduce fare evasion. In 2022, four percent of passengers used the metro without tickets. In 2023 the figure fell to 2.6 percent, due to checks on four million passengers stopped last year across Milan's metro network.

The exact date in February for the new tickets has yet to be confirmed.