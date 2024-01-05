Who can opt out of paying the Italian TV licence fee?

Advertisement

Whether you’re an Italian resident or a foreign national owning property in the country, if your Italian house has one or more television sets in it, you’ll have to pay the national TV licence fee (often referred to as canone), currently standing at 70 euros a year.

Luckily for TV owners, paying the charge is incredibly straightforward as it’s automatically added to a household’s electricity bill (usually in the form of a monthly charge on bills from January to October).

But as advantageous as the automatic billing system may be for those who do have to pay the fee, it significantly complicates things for people who don’t as they are in most cases required to opt out by January 31st of each year to claim a full one-year payment exemption.

So who exactly has the right to opt out of Italy’s canone?

Overall, three categories are exempt from payment of Italy’s TV licence fee, meaning that they can legally opt out of it:

People who don't own a television

TV owners aged over 75 with an annual household income of 8,000 euros or lower

TV owners who are foreign diplomats or foreign military personnel

While the scope of the latter two categories is fairly clear-cut, there’s often confusion among homeowners as to which types of devices legally qualify as TV sets. This is partly due to a lack of specific regulation on the matter.

Guidance from state broadcaster RAI states that the fee applies to “devices that can receive or be adapted to receive audio/video signals through terrestrial or satellite platforms”.

This means that computers, which allow for the viewing of TV programs via a normal internet connection, are not subject to the charge per se, unless they are fitted with TV tuners or cable boxes, in which case they are subject to the charge.

Should you ever be unsure over whether or not your computer qualifies as a TV set, you’re strongly advised to get in touch with the Agenzia delle Entrate (Italy’s tax agency) or a qualified tax expert.

Claiming a non-TV-owner exemption when you actually don’t have the right to one may land you with a fine of up to €516 as well as make you liable for the payment of up to ten years’ worth of unpaid fees.

I don’t own a TV. How can I claim my exemption?

In order to claim a non-TV-owner exemption for the whole year, you must complete and submit the relevant form with Italy’s Agenzia delle Entrate by January 31st.

All you’ll need to do is insert your personal details and then tick the first option within the Quadro A section, which serves as a declaration that “no member of the household owns a TV in any of the owned houses”.

A section of the form needed to claim a TV licence fee exemption. Photo by Agenzia delle Entrate.

The form can be submitted online if you have a SPID (electronic ID code) or an electronic ID card (or CIE). If you don’t have either, you can print out the form and mail it to the address provided on the tax agency website along with a copy of a valid ID document.

Missing the end-of-January deadline is costly as it means you’ll need to pay the licence fee for the following six months, after which you’ll be able to claim an exemption for the second half of the year (the deadline is June 30th).

It’s also worth noting that this type of exemption must be requested annually, meaning you’ll have to resubmit the relevant form at the start of every year.

Claiming the other two exemptions

The process to claim any one of the other two exemptions (people aged over 75s and foreign diplomats or military personnel) is pretty much the same as that for those who don’t own a TV, save for one major difference: these exemptions don’t have to be renewed annually.

The forms for both exemptions can be downloaded from the Italian tax agency website.

Please note that The Local cannot advise on individual cases. For more details about paying the canone and exemptions, see the Agenzie delle Entrate website.