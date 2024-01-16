Get everything you need for Moving to Italy in our new newsletter

Advertisement

The Local Italy is written by foreigners who are resident in Italy - which means we've made that move ourselves and know exactly how daunting it can be.

Whether you're coming to Italy to study or to work, moving for love or to enjoy a well-earned retirement, there's a lot that you need to know.

If you're moving from non-EU countries such as the USA, Canada, Australia or the UK you will likely need a visa, and all new arrivals will need to arrange Italian healthcare. As you've probably already guessed, the move will involved a significant amount of paperwork.

Then there's the issue of finding somewhere to live - whether that involves understanding Italy's rental contracts or getting your head around the Italian property market.

And then there are the cultural challenges, from learning the language to making sure you don't accidentally upset an Italian, and navigating the thousands of small differences between Italy and your home country.

That's why we're launching a new monthly newsletter aimed at people who are moving to Italy, or just thinking, or dreaming, about making the move.

You can sign up for the monthly newsletter by clicking on the link below or by visiting your newsletter options via the "My account" page. If you're reading on the app and the sign-up box does not show for you, please email [email protected] and we'll add your email address to the list.

In the newsletter we'll put together our latest articles looking at all aspects of the practicalities of moving countries, and offer some insights in the culture shocks you might expect when arriving in Italy. We'll point you in the direction of all our essential articles geared towards people moving to Italy.

For paying members of The Local, our team will also also be on hand to try and answer your questions and dig into the topics you need to know more about.

Feel free to email our team with any questions you have about moving to Italy: [email protected]