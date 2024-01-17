Step-by-step: How to get your Italian elective residency permit

Advertisement

If you've been granted an elective residency visa to live in Italy, congratulations! The hardest part is over.

But there are still a few more steps to complete before you can relax - the most important being your application for a permesso di soggiorno, or residence permit.

You'll need to apply for your permit within eight days of arriving in Italy.

To do this, you'll go to your local post office, which has the application form you need to fill out and send to your questura, or police headquarters (which double as Italy's immigration offices).

Make a beeline for the post office's sportello amico counter. Not all post offices have these, so if yours doesn't, you'll need to track down one that does.

At the sportello amico you'll be given the residency permit application packet in a large envelope with a yellow stripe on it, known in Italian as the busta gialla or kit giallo ('yellow packet').

The form is around eight pages long and in Italian, so you probably won't want to fill it out there and then.

If you're struggling to understand the questions, you can get help from a patronato - a government-appointed organisation that provides free assistance to foreigners applying for and renewing their permits. Find your nearest one in the sidebar of this official website.

Once you've filled out all the forms, you'll need to return to the sportello amico desk along with four passport-sized photos, photocopies of your passport (photo page and the pages with your ERV), and a €16 marca da bollo proof-of-payment tax stamp bought from a tabaccheria, and your original passport, for the postal worker to check.

You'll also need to supply copies of the supporting documents you gave to the consulate when you made your ERV application, including proof of accommodation in Italy, a health insurance policy, and financial documents showing you meet the passive income threshold for the ERV.

You'll be charged €30 to send the application, plus a €40 fee for the permit itself (which has a validity of one year in the first instance), plus another €30.46 to pay for the permesso di soggiorno elettronico card, or PSE.

Once you've done all this, the post office will submit the application for you, and give you a small ricevuta, or receipt slip, proving that you've applied, along with your appointment date and time at the questura police headquarters and any documentation you may need to bring.

It's very important to hold on to this slip, as it acts as proof of your right to stay in Italy until your residency permit is issued.

While the questura is supposed to issue your permit within 60 days of applying, in reality the process often takes longer, and The Local has received recently reports of appointments being delayed by many months.

The ricevuta in theory allows the holder to travel freely in and out of the country, but in practice some readers say they were advised by officials not to leave Italy without a residence permit.

This uncertainty has pushed some residents with pending applications to cancel their holidays abroad, including Christmas plans, out of fear they might not be allowed back in country on their return.

You can find our guide to the rules on leaving Italy while waiting for your residence permit to be issued or renewed here; note that the official guidelines do not specifically cover ERV holders.

When your appointment at the questura arrives, be prepared to do some waiting around. Eventually, you'll be called to a counter and sent off for fingerprinting.

Once your fingerprints have been taken, you'll be given an alphanumeric reference code you can use to check the status of your application online using the Polizia di Stato’s online portal.

When the portal says your permit is ready and a green checkmark appears on the screen (again, there could be a wait of up to several months), you'll need to make one last trip to collect your permesso di soggiorno elettronico.

Unfortunately, as an ERV holder you'll need to renew your permit within one year of applying, and you'll want to get a head start of at least a month before it expires; so you may find there's barely any gap between receiving your permesso and having to apply to renew it.

While all this might sound exhausting, there is a light at the end of the tunnel: after you've lived in Italy for five years, you can apply for permanent residency, after which you'll only have to renew your permit every 10 years.