Italy's top court: fascist salutes not a crime unless they risk public order

Italy’s high court said in the ruling that making the gesture was only a criminal offence if doing so posed a threat to public order or risked leading to a revival of the banned Fascist party.

The Court of Cassation's ruling came after a shocking video showed hundreds of men making fascist salutes during an event in Rome in early January, leading to a public outcry.

In issuing the ruling, the court also ordered a second appeals trial for eight far-right militants who made the fascist, or Roman, salute during an event in Milan in 2016.

The ruling "establishes that the Roman salute is not a crime unless there is a concrete danger of the reconstruction of the fascist party, as provided by Article 5 of the Scelba law, or there are concrete aims of racial discrimination and violence, as provided by the Mancino law,” Domenico Di Tullio, a lawyer for two of the defendants, told reporters.

Rarely applied, the post-war Scelba law banned 'apology for Fascism' and outlawed attempts to revive Benito Mussolini’s Fascist party. The Mancino law, introduced in 1993, criminalised racially-motivated violence and hate speech.

Mass gatherings of far-right groups at which fascist symbols are openly displayed are a regular occurrence in Italy, such as at the annual events in the town of Predappio, Mussolini's birthplace.

The event in Rome on January 7th made international headlines and led to fresh calls for Italy to strengthen its laws restricting the public celebration of fascism.

Ten people are reportedly under investigation over the event, which was a commemoration of the 1978 Acca Larentia massacre in which three far-right youth militants died.

The three killed were members of the youth wing of the now-defunct Italian Social Movement (MSI), a political party founded by Mussolini's lingering supporters after the second world war, which eventually became Brothers of Italy (FdI), prime minister Giorgia Meloni's party.

Meloni, who began her political career as an MSI activist, has maintained silence over the January 7th incident in Rome despite growing calls for her to condemn it.

While Meloni has repeatedly insisted that her party's post-fascist roots are in the past, she continues to use the former Fascist party slogan, “God, family, fatherland”, and has rejected calls to alter the party logo, which still features the tricolour flame symbol also used by the MSI.

Casapound, the neofascist group which organised the event in Rome, celebrated the court’s ruling on Thursday as “an historic victory”.

“We will continue making the Roman salute,” a Casapound spokesperson told Italy's Ansa news agency.