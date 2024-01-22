Italian word of the day: 'Smacchiatore'

Advertisement

If you've ever been to a mid-range Italian restaurant, you'll know they're generally family-friendly places, with young children roaming free and usually the odd dog stretched out under the tablecloths.

That relaxed attitude is also of benefit to adults who struggle to get through a meal without splashing themselves with olive oil or tomato sauce, as it means almost all Italian restaurants have magic instant stain remover to hand.

While the first time your Italian friend or partner urges you to call over a waiter for a little spray of smacchiatore might cause you some embarrassment, you quickly adjust to the idea if it means saving your clothing.

Give the stain a quick spritz, wait for it to dry, brush off the powdery residue, and your jacket should be as good as new.

Smacchiatore might sound like a bit of a mouthful, so it helps to break it down: a macchia is a mark or stain, while macchiare is 'to mark/stain'.

Mannaggia, ho macchiato il vestito.

Damn, I got a stain on my dress.

Scusi - mi potrebbe portare lo smacchiatore per la camicia?

Excuse me - could you bring me some stain remover for my shirt?

A caffè macchiato is literally a 'marked' coffee - marked, that is, with a splash of frothed milk.

Often in Italian, you can make a word its antonym simply by adding the letter 's' at the start: change the word fortunato (lucky) to sfortunato, for example, and it becomes 'unlucky'.

Smacchiare, then, is to remove or clean up a stain, and smacchiatore, a stain-remover.

Strictly speaking smacchiatore by itself just means stain remover - the instant spray-can ones you'll be offered in a restaurant are more specifically a smacchiatore a secco (dry stain remover) or smacchiatore spray.

The next time you're at an Italian restaurant and things get messy, you'll know what to do.

