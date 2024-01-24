Today in Italy: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Italy’s top story on Wednesday:

Commuters in Italian cities were braced for disruption on Wednesday morning with a 24-hour strike announced by unions representing public transport staff.

The strike, which was backed by three of Italy’s largest transport unions, involves bus, metro and tram services and local commuter trains.

The timing and level of disruption caused by the walkout will vary from city to city, with services in Rome and Milan expected to be among the most affected. See more information here.

While a minimum number of services are guaranteed to run during peak times, transport operators advised passengers planning to use public transport on Wednesday to check the status of their service before setting off.

EU to scrutinise Lufthansa-ITA Airways deal



The EU's antitrust authority launched an investigation on Tuesday into German airline Lufthansa's proposed stake in Italy's ITA Airways, citing fears the deal could damage competition.

The European Commission had "preliminary concerns that the transaction may reduce competition in the market for passenger air transport services on several short-haul and long-haul routes in and out of Italy", AFP reported.

The German carrier, one of Europe's largest, last year agreed to pay €325 million euros for a 41 percent stake in the company on the basis that it could increase its stake or acquire ITA outright in the future.

But EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said the commission was unconvinced that the deal would not lead to "higher prices, less capacity or lower quality for passenger air transport services in and out of Italy", according to AFP.

'Io Capitano' nominated for Oscars Best International Feature

Io Capitano (English title: Me Captain), director Matteo Garrone's sweeping odyssey of two Senegalese teenagers' perilous journey to Europe, was announced as a nominee for the Oscars International Feature category on Tuesday.

The other nominees include Japan's Perfect Days, Germany's The Teacher's Lounge, Spain's Society of the Snow, and the United Kingdom's The Zone of Interest.

Italy last won the category with Paolo Sorrentino’s The Great Beauty in 2013. It received a nomination for Sorrentino’s The Hand of God in 2022, but lost out to Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi's Drive My Car.

Italy's Sinner to face off against Djokovic in Australian Open semi-finals

Jannik Sinner beat Russia's Andrey Rublev 3-0 at the Australian Open on Tuesday, meaning the Italian player will now face world champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals.

Sinner beat his opponent with a series of impressive serves despite repeatedly clutching his stomach and appearing to suffer from abdominal pain during the match.

The South Tyrolean was part of Italy's winning team in the 2023 Davis Cup finals and has beat Djokovic on two recent occasions - in Group Play at the ATP Finals and at the Davis Cup - but the world number one currently has 4-2 against his younger rival.