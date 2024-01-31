Beyond Venice: Eight other carnivals to visit in Italy in February 2024

Advertisement

While Venice's Carnevale is famous the world over, there are numerous other carnival celebrations across the Italian peninsula that are equally worth visiting.

From Sicily to Sardinia, Tuscany to Marche, we've gathered some of the alternative Italian carnivals that we think are most worth your time.

The dates listed below are when you'll be able to see the parades that are the main event, but most carnivals also host a range of related events throughout the month of February.

These might include anything from papier-mâché and mask-making workshops to musical performances and food stalls: check out the programmes below for more details.

Fano - February 4th, 11th

Fano's is the sweetest of all the festivals, as chocolates, sweets and sugared almonds are thrown from the float wagons into the crowds of spectators.

It dates all the way back to 1347, making it one of Italy's oldest carnivals, and is thought to have originated as a celebration of a reconciliation between two warring local families.

If you prefer sweet spectacles to tastes, in the last parade the floats are traditionally lit up with luminarie, making them particularly impressive to look at.

Viareggio - February 3rd, 8th, 11th, 13th, 18th, 24th

In Viareggio's masked parade, hundreds of colourful papier-mâché floats up to 70 feet high are carried along the Tuscan seafront to music and dancing.

It started out in 1873 as a protest at the upper classes not having to pay taxes and continues to provide political and social commentary today – expect to see papier-mâché caricatures of politicians and celebrities atop the carnival floats.

Viareggio's carnival draws spectators from all over Italy. Photo by FABIO MUZZI / AFP.

Cento - February 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th, March 5th