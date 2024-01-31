Has Florence really been 'crushed' by mass tourism?

Advertisement

Italy's culture minister led angry calls for an apology this week after the German director of Florence's Accademia Gallery branded the city a "prostitute" over its tourist crowds and their impact.

"Once a city becomes a prostitute, it is difficult for it to become a virgin again," Cecilie Hollberg told reporters on Monday.

"Florence is very beautiful and I would like it to return to its citizens and not be crushed by tourism," the historian added, complaining about a lack of normal shops in streets filled with souvenirs.

Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano said her comments were "serious and offensive", and threatened to take action against her, saying he would "evaluate all appropriate initiatives" aavailable under law.

Local politicians too were outraged, with Florence's deputy mayor asking: "are Florentines the children of a prostitute, and tourists clients of a prostitute?"

Former premier Matteo Renzi, a senator for Florence, said Hollberg "should apologise or resign".

Hollberg did apologise shortly afterwards "for having used the wrong words," but stressed that "Florence must be a witness for all of Italy of an increasingly conscious tourism, not 'hit and run' tourism."

READ ALSO: Why Italy needs a national plan for sustainable tourism - before it’s too late

While politicians focused on the language used, many Florence visitors and residents instead said the message was important. In fact, The Local's readers voiced unanimous support for Hollberg.

"The politicians demanding an apology should stop focusing on the choice of words and instead heed the message," commented one of The Local's readers. "The museum director gives an accurate assessment of what tourism can do."

Advertisement

Reader James commented: "The reality is that Dr Hollberg is right. Florence is on the verge of becoming uninhabitable for anyone beyond a day tourist.

"I would have expected more of our mayor than asking for her apology or resignation. Cecilie Hollberg is the best director that the Accademia has ever had, she is beyond amazing. To ask her to apologize for telling the truth is simply awful."

READ ALSO: Has Florence banned new Airbnb rentals in the city centre?

Mike said he and his wife had visited Florence four times since 2004 and find it "an extraordinary city", but on their last visit in 2021 the couple "were stunned to find the historic centre jammed with tourists, many of them in large groups visiting for the day.

"Streets that we once enjoyed walking down, viewing shops with wonderful displays of fabrics or stationary or food, were now lined with shops selling stuff for tourists," he noted.

"It would be an act of political courage to return the city to something that the citizens themselves can enjoy."

Advertisement

And it's not just Florence. Mass tourism has had a negative impact on a number of Italian cities, readers agreed, with many citing Venice as the prime example as the floating city's population continues to dwindle.

"Italy's most prominent cities are rapidly losing their character," said reader Arturo, adding that the nearby Tuscan city of Lucca was "also going the way of Florence and Pisa. Soon, it will also be elbow to elbow."

Do you agree or disagree with the opinions expressed in this article? Leave a comment below to share your thoughts.