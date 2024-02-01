How you can watch the 2024 Super Bowl on TV in Italy

Advertisement

The 2024 Super Bowl, one of the most anticipated events in the American sporting calendar, will unfold in the early hours of Monday, February 12th, with kickoff scheduled for 12.30am Italian time.

This year’s edition will see the reigning champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, go head-to-head with the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, with Usher and Post Malone set to perform in the Halftime Show.

But how can American football fans catch the game in Italy?

There are a few options available, starting with watching the match on Italian TV.

Mediaset, Italy’s largest private broadcaster, has bought the rights to this year’s Super Bowl and will show the game on Italia1 (channel six) with Italian commentary.

The channel is available on all Italian TV sets and viewing will be free of charge.

For those who may not have access to a TV, Super Bowl LVIII will also be available on Mediaset’s streaming platform, Mediaset Infinity, which can be accessed online or via mobile app.

Viewing will be free of charge, but you’ll be asked to set up an account first.

An exterior view of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Ethan Miller / Getty Images via AFP

Mediaset won’t have exclusive rights to the Super Bowl as streaming platform DAZN Italia will also air the game live, though you’ll have to subscribe to the service to access the game.

DAZN’s Super Bowl pass costs 0.99 euros this year.

Unlike Mediaset, DAZN will make the broadcast available for replay right after the game, which makes it the best option for those looking to get some shut-eye and catch the game later on Monday.

Advertisement

With that being said, the Super Bowl isn’t just a game. It’s also an exceptional viewing experience that many love to share with fellow fans.

Unfortunately, there are very few chances to watch the game in the company of others in Italy due to the time of the broadcast and tight national laws on venues’ opening times.

However, some establishments across the boot, especially in major cities, will still show the match.

For instance, Hard Rock Cafes in Venice, Florence and Rome will all show the 2024 Super Bowl, with the venues offering special tailgate menus and music performances for the occasion.