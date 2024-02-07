Today in Italy: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Italy's top story on Wednesday:

Ministers have announced Gioriga Meloni's government is planning further tax reform, this time slashing income taxes (Irpef) for higher earners.

"The current three-tier system penalizes the middle classes: therefore we want to lower taxation for them too," Deputy Economy Minister Maurizio Leo told the National Forum of Accountants this week.

Under the plans, those who earn more than 50,000 euros a year will pay lower taxes from 2025, reported Corriere della Sera, as Leo said the current tax rate of 43 percent on the highest incomes was "heavy and encourages tax evasion."

From 2024, the two middle income tax bands were merged into a single rate of 23 percent for incomes up to 28,000 euros - which meant a slight tax reduction for some, while others on lower incomes ended up paying more.

Milan judges cancel birth certificates of children born to lesbian couples

A Milan court has invalidated the birth certificates of three children born to lesbian couples via surrogacy abroad, overturning a previous ruling in their favour.

The family section of the Milan Court of Appeals on Tuesday upheld an appeal from the Milan Prosecutor's Office arguing that only the biological parent could be named on Italian birth certificates.

Last March, Milan's city hall stopped registering the children of same sex couples following a directive from Italy's hard-right interior minister, in line with a law that bans the use of surrogacy within Italy.

In June, Italy's lower house of parliament approved a bill that would make the use of surrogacy by an Italian citizen a "universal crime" regardless of where it took place, prompting some same-sex couples to move abroad.

European police arrest gang members in Italy

A European task force made up of police officers from Italy, the UK, Germany, Spain and Albania on Monday and Tuesday arrested 59 suspected members of a drug trafficking gang based in Albania and Italy.

The bust, which targeted suspects across suspects across Italy, Albania, Germany and the UK, was the culmination of an investigation first launched in 2019.

"The network mainly smuggled heroin, cocaine, hashish and marijuana into Germany and Spain using cars with double bottoms or secret compartments," said The Hague-based agency Eurojust in a statement, as reported by AFP.

A separate raid on the Albanian-led group last year led to the arrest of 21 suspects and the confiscation of drugs worth 2.7 million euros.

15-year-old stabbed at Milan school

A 15-year-old who was stabbed in the thigh at a technical institute outside Milan on Tuesday has been hospitalised and is in a critical condition, according to Italian news outlets.

Police have identified the boy's attacker as a 17-year-old who fled the scene immediately after the assault, but was later found in his hometown of Rozzano.

The dispute is thought to have started outside the school premises. Police were working on Tuesday evening to understand the circumstances surrounding the attack.

The incident occurred a day after a teacher was stabbed in the back by her student outside a technical college in nearby Varese.