Will farmers' protests block Italy's roads on Friday?

Advertisement

As farmers' protests in Spain lead to a third consecutive day of roadblocks, Italian farmers protesting against EU agricultural policies and high taxation have also staged a number of small blockades in recent days, converging on Rome with plans for a bigger demonstration in the capital.

The scale of the Italian protests has so far been far smaller than that of demonstrations held elsewhere in Europe, where farmers have gone as far as blocking access to airports and bringing traffic in major cities such as Paris and Barcelona to a standstill.

READ ALSO: Tractors converge on Rome as farmers protest across Europe

As a group of farmers prepares to gather in Rome on Friday morning, is there any indication that Italy’s ‘tractor protests’ may pick up steam and become as disruptive as those held in neighbouring countries?

The latest media reports tell us that the Italian movement seems to have lost at least some of its early momentum, with the same being incidentally true for the upcoming Rome protest.

Though one of the demonstrators’ leaders, Danilo Calvani, said last week that he expected "thousands from all over Italy to take part” in the Rome demo and warned that “there definitely will be disruption”, Friday’s event is currently expected to be much less disruptive than originally suggested.

READ ALSO: 'Betrayed by Europe': Italian farmers step up protests

Following an agreement with Rome’s prefecture on Wednesday, around 1,500 farmers and only 10 of the over 500 tractors parked just outside the city will be allowed to gather in Rome’s Piazza San Giovanni at 10am on Friday.

The event will not include its original procession through Rome’s city centre, with demonstrators expected to be escorted to San Giovanni and back by police.

According to newspaper Il Corriere della Sera, some roads in central Rome may be temporarily closed to allow for demonstrators to reach their destination smoothly but should be reopened shortly after.

Elsewhere in the country, a group of farmers had on Thursday gathered outside of Sanremo, the Ligurian seaside town where Italy’s most popular song contest – the Sanremo Festival – is currently unfolding.

Advertisement

Despite early demands from the group to make an appearance at the festival, state broadcaster and festival organiser Rai denied these requests on Thursday, saying that due to “the impossibility of hosting representatives on stage, [host] Amadeus will read a statement that will bring to the attention of the general public the problems, difficulties, and requests coming from the agricultural world".

There are no other major ongoing demonstrations across the country as of Thursday afternoon, and there are no reports of plans to stage further blockades in the following days.