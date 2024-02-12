Today in Italy: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Italy's top story on Monday:

Prosecutors were investigating suspected links to a religious "cult" after a 54-year-old man murdered his wife and children aged five and 16 near Palermo, according to news reports.

The man, named as Giovanni Barreca, called police, telling them: "I have killed my family, come and take me away," before later telling prosecutors "there was a devil in the house."

The children were reportedly strangled, while the body of Barreca's wife, Antonella Salamone, was found burned near the family home.

A third child, a 17-year-old girl, survived and was found in a state of shock after being imprisoned for several days, according to Corriere della Sera.

Investigators reportedly found evidence that Barreca, a bricklayer, may not have acted alone and are looking into his connections with a "religious group" based nearby.

Jogger dies after being mauled by rottweilers in Rome



A man was found dead on Sunday after reportedly being attacked by dogs while out jogging in woodland in Manziana, near Rome.

The 39-year-old man, a local resident, was found with severe injuries to his face and upper body, believed to have been caused by three dogs which may have escaped from a nearby house, reported Corriere della Sera.

Manziana carabinieri, park guards, vets and dog catchers equipped with tranquiliser guns came to the scene, but it was too late to save the man, reported Ansa.

Pope to hold official talks with Argentina's Milei

Pope Francis and Argentina's President Javier Milei were due to hold their first official talks on Monday, as the two leaders seek to mend relations amid the difficult economic situation in their native country.

Milei, a self-described "anarcho-capitalist" who has previously criticised the pope, is on his first visit to Rome since being elected in October on a wave of anger over decades of economic crisis, AFP reported.

He was set to meet the pontiff on Monday morning, ahead of meeting with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella.

Milei had during his during his election campaign called Francis an "imbecile". But the two men were on visibly friendly terms on Sunday during a brief meeting following a papal mass at the Vatican's St Peter's Basilica.

Train strike expected to cause delays around Italy

Passengers were braced for potential disruption on Monday as staff at Italy's major rail companies began an eight-hour strike.

The protest, lasting from 9am to 5pm, will reportedly involve workers from state-owned railway company Ferrovie dello Stato (which includes Trenitalia and Trenord) and private long-distance operator Italo.

Monday’s strike was set to affect all types of rail travel, from long-distance services to regional and local ones.

Rail companies advised passengers to check the status of their service via the operator's website or app before setting off.

Find the latest news on Monday's rail strike here.