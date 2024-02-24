Biden to host Italian PM Meloni at White House on March 1st

Advertisement

The March 1 meeting between the veteran Democrat and the far-right Italian leader will "reaffirm the strong relationship between the United States and Italy," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

"They will discuss shared approaches to address global challenges, including their commitment to continue supporting Ukraine as it confronts Russia's aggression" as well as delivering needed aid to the people of Gaza, the statement said.

Also on the agenda are "developments in North Africa, and close transatlantic coordination regarding the People's Republic of China," the White House said.

Italy currently holds the rotating presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) nations.

Biden hosted Meloni last July, and the meeting was warm.

But prior to that, the 81-year-old US president had publicly expressed concern in the fall of 2022 when Meloni's far-right Brothers of Italy party took power in Rome.

Italy has emerged as a staunch European ally for Washington in backing Kyiv, despite the presence in Meloni's government of figures like deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini, once an outspoken admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The United States wants to ensure that Italy does not get too close to China.

In December, Italy backed out of Beijing's controversial Belt and Road infrastructure project, four years after it became the only G7 nation to sign up.