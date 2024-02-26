Today in Italy: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Italy's top story on Monday:

Investigation opens into police behaviour at pro-Palestine protest

An investigation into police violence against students in Pisa demonstrating in support of Palestine is set to open on Monday.

Prosecutors are reportedly focusing their investigations on a group of 15 members of Pisa's mobile police squad who injured 13 protestors, ten of them minors, at a protest on Friday by hitting them with truncheons.

Italy's president Sergio Mattarella called the incident a "failure" on the part of law enforcement, saying that police must protect "the freedom to express opinions publicly". The Democratic Party on social media called for the resignation of Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi.

A similar investigation could be opened into a separate incident that occurred in Florence on Friday, when five pro-Palestine protestors were injured by police, also with truncheons.

Vote-counting from Sardinia’s regional elections begins

Vote counting for Sardinia's regional elections begins on Monday, with a frontrunner for the position of governor expected to be announced by mid-afternoon.

As of Monday morning, initial projections put centre-left candidate Alessandra Todde in the lead.

The elections were held on Sunday, with turnout slightly slower than at the island's last regional elections held five years ago.

Based on the failure of exit polls to accurately predict the outcome of Sardinia's last regional election, no such polls were conducted this year.

23-year-old woman raped in Trieste

A 23-year-old woman on her way home was sexually assaulted and robbed by two men on Saturday night in Trieste, Italian newswire Ansa reported, citing police.

The men reportedly attacked the woman in Via Zorutti, a semi-central area of the city, at around 4am, robbing her of the contents of her bag before fleeing the scene.

The woman fought off her attackers, according to news reports, and immediately went to an emergency room and raised the alarm to police.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage in an effort to identify the attackers.