Rome's trams set to stop for Jubilee works

The trams will be replaced by buses for the duration of the works and stored at the Porta Maggiore tram depot, said Eugenio Patanè, the city's transport councillor, before adding all six tram lines will be in operation in time for the influx of tourists.

Patanè also announced that the city will upgrade the tram infrastructure during the works.

"We are proceeding according to all the planned phases on the reconstruction of the tramway lines," he said last month. "This year we will finish all the parts that gave us the most safety concerns."

Recently, tram number 8 has resumed its usual service whilst numbers 3 and 19 have partially resumed theirs.

Trams aren't the only method of transport getting work done either: Rome also plans to shut the Ottaviano to Battistini section of Metro A at 9pm during the weekdays in the summer.

The centrally-located Spagna station will also be closed for 80 days. Exact details on this are yet to be confirmed.

The Vatican's Jubilee is believed to be a year in which there is a remission of sins. The last great one was held by Pope John Paul II in 2000.

Rome's Mayor, Roberto Gualtieri said last year a total of €4 billion euros would be spent on the occasion.