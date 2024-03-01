Ryanair adds new flights to Treviso and Verona after row with Venice

Advertisement

Five new Ryanair services have been added to Italy’s Veneto region with four of them being in Verona and Treviso airport (each with two new routes) and only one in Venice's Marco Polo airport.

The company’s decision to add fewer routes to Venice’s main airport came after conflict with the municipal administration over implementing €2.50 boarding tax per person. Ryanair deemed the tax as ‘absurd and senseless’.

Earlier this week, Jason McGuiness, Chief Commercial Officer of Ryanair said: “We ask the Municipality to stop this increase, to make Venice competitive for the benefit of its tourism industry: this will allow us to resume our ambitious growth plans.”

He also asked the Italian state to eliminate municipal surcharges from all airports, pledging Ryanair would respond with a $4 billion dollar investment throughout Italy.

Venetian Councillor, Michele Zuin, responded that last year’s introduction of the €2.50 surcharge has “not influenced in any way the recovery of post-pandemic traffic.”

Here are the five new routes

Venice Marco Polo - Reggio Calabria

Venice Treviso - London Luton

Venice Treviso - Tirana

Verona - Madrid

Verona - Valencia

