On the agenda: What's happening in Italy this week

Advertisement

Monday

New stint of heavy rain and strong winds

The storms, rain and snow that hit Italy last week are set to continue into Monday, according to weather site 3bmeteo.

The north of the country should experience rain in the morning that clears up by early evening, while the centre-south can expect to see scattered rain and thunderstorms along with stormy gusts from the Tyrrhenian Sea, bringing temperatures down.

End of winter sales

Businesses in eight Italian regions, including Lombardy and Tuscany, will close their winter sales season on Monday.

The end dates of Italy’s winter saldi vary from region to region, with shops in Friuli Venezia Giulia and Aosta Valley being the last ones to end discounts on March 31st. You can find the exact end dates of each region’s winter sales here.

During both winter and summer sales, Italian shops apply discounts that generally hover between 20 and 30 percent but can climb as high as 70 percent.

Tuesday

Heavily discounted cinema tickets in Veneto

A number of selected screenings at cinemas around Veneto, northern Italy, will be sold at a discounted price of three euros on Tuesday, March 5th as part of the region’s Martedi’ al Cinema (‘Cinema Tuesdays’) scheme.

Advertisement

A full list of cinemas and screenings involved in the initiative can be found here.

Besides March 5th, the scheme will run on all the remaining Tuesdays in March (March 12th, 19th, 26th) as well as all Tuesdays in May and November.

Veneto filmgoers will have access to 3 euro screenings on Tuesday, March 5th. Photo by Jake Hills on Unsplash

Friday

International Women’s Day

Friday, March 8th will mark International Women’s Day, or Festa della Donna in Italian.

While the day is not an official national holiday in Italy, it is generally recognised in the form of local celebrations and cultural events all around the country.

For the occasion, entry to Italy's state-run museums and archaeological sites, including the Colosseum, Pompeii and the Uffizi galleries, will be free of charge for women.

Advertisement

You can expect to see Italian florists work overtime on Friday as, according to a uniquely Italian tradition, men will give the women in their families yellow mimosa flowers.

Nationwide general strike

Airline, rail and public transport passengers around the country may face delays and/or cancellations on Friday, March 8th due to a 24-hour general strike backed by four of Italy's major trade unions.

This is expected to be one of the most disruptive walkouts of the month as it will involve staff from both public and private transport operators, with local, regional and national services all set to be affected.

READ ALSO: The Italian transport strikes that will hit travel in March 2024

Besides the transport sector, Friday’s protest is expected to impact the normal operation of non-emergency healthcare services at public hospitals and clinics as well as teaching hours and lessons at public schools and universities.

Advertisement

Saturday

Italy take on Scotland in Six Nations Rome fixture

Round 4 of the Six Nations Championship will see Italy’s national rugby team face Scotland at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico on Saturday, March 9th.

The game will be broadcast free of charge on TV8 (channel eight on most TV sets in Italy), with kickoff set for 3.15pm Italian time.

Those wishing to see the game at the stadio can grab their tickets here.