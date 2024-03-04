Today in Italy: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Small earthquake felt near Naples

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake was recorded shortly after 10am in the Campi Flegrei area near Naples, Ansa news agency reported on Monday.

The earthquake was also clearly felt in Naples and its surrounding neighbourhoods.

Although there was no immediate reports of damage many people in the area took to social media to express their shock and fear after the quake.

Smaller tremors were also reported in the area on Sunday evening.

Italian police officer accused of spying on politicians and celebrities

An agent of Italy's financial police force allegedly spied on public figures, using his position to gain unauthorised access to financial information that was then passed on to journalists.

Perugia Chief Prosecutor Raffaele Cantone and National Anti-mafia Prosecutor Giovanni Melillo have asked to give evidence to two parliamentary commissions over Pasquale Striano's alleged misuse of police databases.

Pop star Fedez, former prime ministers Giuseppe Conte and Matteo Renzi, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and Silvio Berlusconi's former partner and MP Marta Fascina are among the figures thought to have had their information illicitly accessed.

"It is certainly not pleasant to know that someone is peeking into your life, even if you have nothing to hide," said Liguria president Giovanni Toti, who was also among those spied on; while the right-wing League party described it as "an attack on the Republic and on democracy."

Advertisement

Teen Uzbek fencer accuses three Italian athletes of rape: media

A teenage Uzbek fencer has accused three Italian fencing athletes of rape during a training camp last summer, according to local media reports on Sunday, as reported by AFP.

Italian daily Il Messaggero reported that the assault allegedly took place in August in the Tuscan town of Chianciano Terme, near Siena, where a number of fencers from different countries took part in the camp.

After waking up and realising that she had been assaulted by the men, the newspaper reports, the 17-year-old went to hospital in Rome where she underwent tests and reported the incident to police.

Prosecutors in Siena have opened an investigation, but the teenager's lawyer said that Italy's fencing federation has taken no action against the alleged attackers.

Italy outlines options for Poste stake sale

A decree has laid out the options for how Italy plans to raise money from the sale of a stake in postal service Poste Italiane, Reuters news agency reports.

Rome has plans to raise roughly €20 billion ($21.6 billion) from asset sales between 2024 and 2026 to curb the world's fourth-largest debt pile in relation to domestic output.

Italy can use a public offering, an accelerated bookbuilding procedure or a block trade to sell almost 30 percent of postal service Poste Italiane, a government decree revealed, according to Reuters.