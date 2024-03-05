Did you know: Italy has a special income tax rate for foreign retirees?

Advertisement

Warm climate, relaxed ways of life and relatively low cost of living all make Italy an extremely attractive destination for foreign retirees.

But there’s another element that contributes to Italy’s appeal among pensioners all over the world: a special flat income tax rate of just seven percent for people with foreign-sourced pensions who choose to retire in some parts of the country’s sunny south.

First introduced in 2019 in a bid to repopulate areas of southern Italy following decades of emigration towards the north or abroad, the flat tax rate has so far garnered a lot of interest worldwide – and it’s easy to see why.

If you meet the necessary requirements, the seven-percent rate doesn’t apply just to your pension income but to all foreign earnings, including, for example, rental income and dividends overseas.

This equates to fairly substantial savings considering that Italy’s personal income tax (or Irpef) ranges from 23 to 43 percent depending on your earnings bracket.

Further, the rate applies for a total of nine tax years (or periodi di imposta in Italian).

READ ALSO - Retirement in Italy: What you need to know about visas and residency

But who exactly can benefit from the tax break?

There are three major requirements that need to be met in order to qualify for the special flat rate, with the main one being that you must receive a private or public pension from another country.

You also can’t have been a legal resident of Italy at any time in the previous five years. This means that if you’re already living elsewhere in the country, you can’t benefit from the rate.

Advertisement

Finally, you must settle in a town with no more than 20,000 inhabitants (if the population grows later, that won't change your tax status) in one of the following regions: Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Molise, Puglia, Sardinia, or Sicily.

There's no official list of eligible towns, but you can check the latest population data from national statistics office Istat to find out which comuni you can choose from.

Next to the above-mentioned requirements, there are a number of conditions that claimants are asked to comply with. These and details on how to apply can be found in our previous explainer on the subject.

As a final point, it’s worth stressing that the seven-percent flat rate will not grant you a visa to move to Italy if you do require one.

Italy offers several different visas, but retirees coming from non-EU countries often find their best option is to apply for an elective residency visa.