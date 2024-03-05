Today in Italy: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Italy's top story on Tuesday:

16-year-old dies in avalanche in South Tyrol

A 16-year-old boy has died after being caught in an avalanche in northern Italy's northern South Tyrol region, Italian news outlets reported on Monday.

The boy was reportedly skiing off-piste alone on Sunday, and his family raised the alarm when he failed to return home the same evening. His body was recovered by rescue workers around 9pm.

There is currently a Level 3 out of 5 avalanche risk on the border ridge where the teenager was skiing after heavy snowfall in recent days.

The incident comes days after a German hiker was killed and two others hospitalised following an avalanche in Racines di Dentro in South Tyrol.

Father of murdered student releases book to fund foundation in her memory

The father of 22-year-old murdered Italian biomedical engineering student Giulia Cecchettin, who was abducted and stabbed to death in a femicide last November, is set release a book in her memory.

Speaking on the TV show Che tempo che fa, Gino Cecchettin said that writing the book, Dear Giulia, was "the best way to mourn" his daughter, and that the proceeds would go towards financing a foundation in her name.

Cecchettin and her ex-boyfriend, Filippo Turetta, went missing in November after meeting at a mall; her body was later found in a gully with over 20 stabs wounds. Giulia's sister Elena sparked a national debate in Italy at the time by describing her sister's killer as a "healthy son of the patriarchy".

Turetta, who was caught on the run in Germany and is awaiting trial in Italy having confessed to the murder, doesn't appear in the book, Gino Cecchettin said, reasoning that "I wanted to focus only on Giulia".

Consumer victory against hidden car hire penalties

An Italian consumer group has achieved an initial victory in their suit against hidden car hire fees, after a Bolzano court ruled their case admissible, La Repubblica newspaper reported on Monday.

The group, Movimento Consumatori, has brought an injunction action against the car hire firms Sicily by Car, Avis Budget Italia, Goldcar Italy and Sixt rent a Car for unfair contract clauses.

The firms unfairly penalise customers by levying an additional 50 euro fee against drivers who receive traffic fines while renting their cars, the suit alleges - a sum often higher than the fine itself.

The court's ruling is just the first step in the group's suit: it must now make the case that the firms are operating in breach of Italy's antitrust rules.

Leader of Marxist militant group dies

Barbara Balzerani, one of a handful of women leaders of the far-left armed group the Red Brigades, has died aged 75, Italian media reported on Monday.

Balzerani was arrested in 1985 and given three life sentences for her role in Italy's political violence of the 1970s and 1980s, dubbed Italy's "Years of Lead", including the 1978 kidnapping and murder of ex-prime minister Aldo Moro. She was released on parole in 2006 and went on to become a writer, AFP reports.

Moro, Italy's prime minister from 1963 to 1968 and 1974 to 1976, was head of the then politically-dominant centrist Christian Democrats when he was kidnapped by Red Brigade commandos in March 16, 1978 and killed after being held for 50 days.

Code-named "Sara," Balzerani also took part in several other high-profile Red Brigades actions, including the kidnapping in December 1981 of American General James Lee Dozier in the northern city of Verona, as reported by AFP.