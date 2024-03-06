Top 10 sought-after city neighbourhoods to buy property in Italy

Advertisement

Buying a property in Italy, or anywhere, is rarely an easy feat. With mountains of paperwork, high expenses, and competition among potential fellow buyers, it is more often than not a long process. What’s more, Italy has a plethora of appealing cities to choose from; Venice, Rome, and Florence are all internationally famed for their beauty.

However, that doesn’t necessarily make all three of them desirable when it comes to buying. In a recent report by real estate listing website, Idealista, neighbourhoods in Venice, Florence and even the financial capital Milan were not listed in Italy’s top 10.

Furthermore, Milan’s Porta Vittoria quarter (the first quarter listed of the three cities mentioned above) came in at number 30 of the 155 city quarters surveyed with a relative demand index of 2.6. The reasoning behind Milan’s absence from the top 10, outlined by Idealista, is because it is costly.

Currently, the average price of purchasing a property in Porta Vittoria is €636,448. The neighbourhood is not even in the city centre; it is in Zone 4 in Milan and it takes anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes using public transport to reach the central station.

But what sought-after city neighbourhoods are included in the survey? Let’s find out, starting with number 10.

Historic Centre of Naples (Napoli Centro Storico)

As one of Europe’s oldest cities, the historic centre of Naples is steeped in history. Historic sites include the Duomo di Napoli, sculptor Sanmartino’s Veiled Christ and the extensive underground pathways once used by past residents.

The relative demand index for this slice of history is 3.8 and the average price is €266,238.

A man walks his bicycle in Plebiscito Square. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

Murri, Bologna

This Bolognese residential quarter comes in at ninth place with a relative demand index of 3.8. Average prices currently stand at €538,097.



Nomentano-Tiburtino, Rome

Nomentano-Tiburtino first became a Roman quarter in 1911, alongside 14 other then-new quarters in the city. Its average housing price is €496,418 and it has a relative demand index of 4.0.

Poetto-Quartiere del Sole, Cagliari

With a relative demand index of 4.4 and an average selling price of €348,594, this quarter in Sardinia’s capital is the island's most desired.

Navile-Bolognina, Bologna

As Bologna’s second-most appealing place to buy, Navile-Bolognina has the same relative demand index as Cagliari’s Poetto-Quartiere del Sole, but the prices come in lower at €236,748 making it one position higher.

Costa Saragozza, Bologna

Knocking out Navile-Bolognina from Bologna’s first place is Costa Saragozza. The quarter is well-known by locals for a church named Santuario della Madonna di San Luca.



Its relative demand index is 4.6 and the average selling price is €444,698.

Appio Latino, Rome

Known for its ancient Appian Way, this quarter comes in at number four with a demand index of 4.9. The average price for property at present is €386,738.

A man walks along the Appian Way (Via Appia Antica) in Rome (Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP)

Garbatella-Ostiense, Rome

Just south of the River Tiber is the Garbatella-Ostiense zone. It’s in Italy’s top three and has a relative demand index of 5.2. Prices are €330,559 on average.

City Centre, Rome

Famed for The Colosseum, the Trevi Fountain, and many other landmarks, it should come as no surprise that Rome’s city centre comes in second place. The average asking price is higher than any of those currently listed (€818,423), but the relative demand index is 6.3.



Prati, Rome

In the very first place as the most sought-after neighbourhood in Italy is Prati in Rome, meaning the capital is currently reigning in the top three. It’s been argued that while the quarter is in central Rome, it is not in the main central part, therefore distinguishing it from number two in Idealista’s survey.

The relative demand index for this winner is 6.9 and the average price is €606,568.

A rainbow is seen over Rome's Prati district (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

Do you live in one of Italy's most desirable city quarters? If you do, let us know about it in the comments below.